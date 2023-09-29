Man arrested for shooting at neighbor

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges on Friday after he shot at a neighbor, according to officials.

Bryan Dwight Carnes, 59, of Charleston has been charged with wanton endangerment.

Officers were called to the home along Whispering Hill Drive on September 27, 2023, after a disturbance.

According to a criminal complaint, Carnes told officers he shot a round at the feet of another man.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man bleeding from the arm.

The man told police he was hit by a gun and shot at by his neighbor, Bryan Carnes.

There was a .22 caliber fired cartridge and blood droplets located outside of Carnes’ property.

Bullet fragments were found on the ground about 12 inches away from the cartridge.

Carnes is currently in the South-Central Regional Jail.

Further information has not been released.

