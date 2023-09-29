Man arrested for shooting at neighbor

Bryan Dwight Carnes, 59, of Charleston has been charged with wanton endangerment.
Bryan Dwight Carnes, 59, of Charleston has been charged with wanton endangerment.(South Central Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges on Friday after he shot at a neighbor, according to officials.

Bryan Dwight Carnes, 59, of Charleston has been charged with wanton endangerment.

Officers were called to the home along Whispering Hill Drive on September 27, 2023, after a disturbance.

According to a criminal complaint, Carnes told officers he shot a round at the feet of another man.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man bleeding from the arm.

The man told police he was hit by a gun and shot at by his neighbor, Bryan Carnes.

There was a .22 caliber fired cartridge and blood droplets located outside of Carnes’ property.

Bullet fragments were found on the ground about 12 inches away from the cartridge.

Carnes is currently in the South-Central Regional Jail.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike Detour A will be in effect until the Turnpike reopens.
West Virginia Turnpike re-opens after semi overturns
Douglas Close
Man charged with making bomb threat at Preston County Courthouse
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
DHHR has distributed more than $160 million in ARPA stabilization funding to childcare...
DHHR to distribute additional pandemic-related stabilization payment to childcare providers
Two car crashes on Interstate 79 southbound in Marion County are causing a significant backup.
I-79 southbound backed up after multi-car crash

Latest News

Surprise time capsule from 1909 found at Salem University
Surprise time capsule from 1909 found at Salem University
Surprise time capsule from 1909 found at Salem University
Surprise time capsule from 1909 found at Salem University
Elizabeth Bills
Woman used belt to severely bruise 7-year-old over several months, troopers say
WVU’s Clery Act report shows increase in reported crime for some categories
woodrow
WOODROW - clipped version