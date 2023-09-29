Morgantown Police Department to Host Women’s Open House on October 11th

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -

The Morgantown police department will be hosting its very first open house for women on Wednesday, October 11th.

In 2022 the department became a part of the 30x30 initiative.

With the goal of having 30% women recruits by the year 2030. Assistant city manager Emily Muzzarelli says the open house is very much aligned with that goal.

“Part of this really goes along with the city and Morgantown police departments participation in the 30/30 program which is a national program aimed at increasing women applicants to go into the police force.” Says Muzzarelli.

The open house is open for everyone of any background or gender and Emily says this open house will help answer questions that women may have about joining the police force.

“But then maybe ones that are more targeted towards women. You know, how you deal with being a police officer when you’re pregnant or if you are breastfeeding, you know having that work life balance that allows you to have a family and continue to be in law enforcement.” Said Muzzarelli.

When asked what the main goals of the vent are, Emily says:

“Really its just raising awareness and making women more aware that law enforcement is a career they can shoot for and really go after so we’re really just trying to increase participation and hopefully get some more women in the police force.”

