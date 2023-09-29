Mountain State Forest Festival set to kick off

File photo of the Mountain State Forest Festival parade in October 2017.
File photo of the Mountain State Forest Festival parade in October 2017.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain State Forest Festival will be kicking off on Saturday, Sept. 30 in Elkins.

The festival, which runs through Oct. 8, is one of the largest and oldest festivals in West Virginia.

The festival will be holding many parades throughout the week, leading to some road closures and restricted parking areas.

Below is a map of the parade route and carnival setup from Elkins City Hall that will impact traffic beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Click here for a full schedule of events for the Mountain State Forest Festival.

Click here for updates on the festival’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike Detour A will be in effect until the Turnpike reopens.
West Virginia Turnpike re-opens after semi overturns
Douglas Close
Man charged with making bomb threat at Preston County Courthouse
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
DHHR has distributed more than $160 million in ARPA stabilization funding to childcare...
DHHR to distribute additional pandemic-related stabilization payment to childcare providers
Two car crashes on Interstate 79 southbound in Marion County are causing a significant backup.
I-79 southbound backed up after multi-car crash

Latest News

The Queen of Clean: Make your own natural hand sanitizer
The Queen of Clean: Make your own natural hand sanitizer
17th Annual Gandhi Day Walkathon back in Morgantown
17th Annual Gandhi Day Walkathon back in Morgantown
Crew members from the West Virginia National Guard's Company C., 2-104th General Support...
West Virginia National Guard preparing for government shutdown
File photo of Katherine Johnson | NASA
WVU Libraries adding Katherine Johnson’s archives