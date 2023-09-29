One Last Kick of Summer to Start October

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fans of summer will get one last hoorah to start off October as we are expecting to see high temperatures return to the 80s, for what will most likely be the last time this year. High pressure is expected to build in this weekend leading to sunny skies and temperatures rising into the lower 80s at the start of next week and continuing throughout the work week. Don’t worry fall fans, temperatures are expected to cool down as a result of a cold front passing at the end of next week. Michael Moranelli has all the details.

