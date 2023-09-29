Surprise time capsule from 1909 found at Salem University

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier this month, Salem University announced plans to demolish the old Salem College administration building.

University officials said they would be preserving the original archway, bricks, and stonework will be kept and repurposed to preserve the history of the building.

Just one day into the demolition on Sept. 19, the bell was found.

But the bell wasn’t the only artifact found during the demolition.

University officials found a corner stone, and while cleaning it, they discovered a hidden time capsule inside the stone from 1909.

The time capsule was brought inside, and Dr. Phylis Freedman, the Dean of Library Services, was given the honor of taking items out of the time capsule.

The capsule included two newspapers and many other artifacts.

University officials say the items found in the time capsule will be put on display for others to see in the future.

