U.S. Air Force Heritage Winds to perform free concert in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The United States Air Force Heritage Winds will be coming to Clarksburg next month to perform in a free concert.

The Heritage of America Band’s Heritage Winds is the wind octet component of the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band.

As professional Airmen, the musicians of Heritage Winds are dedicated to using the power of music to honor our veterans, inspire patriotism, communicate the Air Force Story, and recruit those who are interested in serving our nation.

“We are over the moon to be able to offer this fantastic free show at the Robinson Grand,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “Here it is: absolutely free and guaranteed to be fantastic.”

Heritage Winds offers innovative programming that covers a wide array of musical styles. The group embraces the full range of the woodwind ensemble repertoire, to include classics by composers such as Paul Taffanel and Carl Nielsen, extending to more contemporary works by 21st century composers.

The unique style of the Heritage Winds provides audiences with an engaging and unforgettable concert experience.

“Our audience can expect a true family friendly event that will be full of nostalgia, patriotism, and moving music,” said Young. “Please, please, don’t miss this show.”

The performance will take place at the Robinson Grand on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m.

Admission is free, and no tickets are necessary.

