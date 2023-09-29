Warm, sunny conditions to start next month

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the work week with partly sunny skies and warm, average temperatures. Then warmer, sunnier conditions are expected as we transition to October next week. Find out how long the sunshine will last in the video above!

A low-pressure system brought scattered showers to portions of North-Central West Virginia yesterday, resulting in a quarter-inch of rainfall accumulation in some areas. So not much was seen. Today, that low-pressure system is moving east and taking the rain with it. As a result, this afternoon will be partly sunny, with scattered clouds pushing in at times. An isolated shower may form due to daytime heat, but expect very little rain and otherwise mostly dry conditions across our region. Winds will be light, with highs in the mid-70s, which is around average for late September. Overnight, leftover clouds will break up, resulting in mostly clear skies. Winds will be light, with lows in the mid-50s.

Then tomorrow afternoon, a high-pressure system from Canada will settle into the northeastern US, bringing dry, stable air into our region. As a result, expect mostly sunny skies, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the northeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-70s, slightly above average for the last day of September. The high-pressure system will linger well into next week, keeping skies clear and resulting in highs in the upper-70s to low-80s in some areas. So the first few days of October will feel like late summer. Models suggest it’s not until the end of next week that the high-pressure system will move into the Atlantic and a cold front will swing into the eastern US, bringing cooler temperatures and rain chances. In short, this weekend and next week will start the month of October with warm, sunny conditions.

Today: Cloudy skies and patchy fog this morning, transitioning to mostly sunny skies, and a slight chance of rain, this afternoon. High: 74.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with patchy fog overnight. Low: 55.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. North-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 76.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. North-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 78.

