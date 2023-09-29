West Virginia National Guard preparing for government shutdown

Crew members from the West Virginia National Guard's Company C., 2-104th General Support...
Crew members from the West Virginia National Guard's Company C., 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, located in Williamstown, W.Va., prepare to deploy to South Carolina in support of Hurricane Dorian response and recovery operations Sept. 4, 2019. Eight Soldiers from the aeromedical evacuation crew will be on standby for a week to provide assistance as needed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin Wriston)(Edwin Wriston | West Virginia National Guard)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia National Guard is bracing for a government shutdown.

On Friday, the WVNG issued guidance to its full-time workforce to prepare more than 1,500 Soldiers, Airmen and civilians for a lapse in funding from the federal government if a budget deal is not reached by midnight on Sept. 30.

The WVNG says that if a budget deal is not passed by Sept. 30 at midnight, the full-time force of Active Guard Reserve members will report to work on Monday, Oct. 2 without pay until a budget is passed.

Meanwhile, officials say the remainder of the full-time federal civilian workforce will be furloughed.

In total, nearly 1,500 full-time employees of the WVNG are impacted by the potential government shutdown.

In addition, officials say more than 6,000 Army and Air National Guard members scheduled for training in October may be impacted if a budget deal is unable to be reached.

“The continued fiscal uncertainty placed on our entire organization has a detrimental effect on our readiness, our people and their families,” said Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, The Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard. “The West Virginia National Guard currently has Soldiers and Airmen who are deployed in harm’s way and serving here at home supporting the State of West Virginia. Our brave men and women are not in a position to deal with the financial difficulties that a pay disruption may create, and I cannot imagine the stress that they and their families are facing because of a lack of a budget. This shutdown and the continued battles in Washington over appropriations increases the burden already placed on our men and women in uniform and their families.”

The West Virginia National Guard will continue to support overseas contingency operations and will provide defense support to civil authorities during this lack of appropriations.

Once a budget deal is reached, officials say the WVNG will return to normal operations.

