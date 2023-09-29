WVU Libraries adding Katherine Johnson’s archives

File photo of Katherine Johnson | NASA
File photo of Katherine Johnson | NASA(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Libraries will be celebrating NASA mathematician and space pioneer Katherine Johnson on Friday.

Johnson, a West Virginia native, was the first African American woman chosen to participate in the West Virginia University graduate program back in 1939.

A ceremony honoring Johnson and her work is being held at 3:30 p.m. in the Milano Room of the Downtown Library.

As a part of the ceremony, WVU Libraries and the West Virginia and Regional History Center will be announcing the opening of the Katherine Goble Johnson Papers to detail Katherine’s life and career.

Featured speakers include Katherine’s daughters, Joylette Goble Hylick and Katherine Goble Moore, with remarks by Wes Deadrick, Director of NASA’s Katherine Johnson IV&V Facility in Fairmont, West Virginia and WVU President E. Gordon Gee.

Katherine’s autobiography, “My Remarkable Journey - A Memoir” will also be available for signing.

