WVU’s Clery Act report shows increase in reported crime for some categories

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has released its annual Clery Act report, and it shows an increase in reported crime for some categories.

While there are increases in some reported crimes, there are decreases in drug and alcohol arrests and citations.

“Part of the reason we have more referrals than arrests or citations is because we want to educate our students,” University Police Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “Rather than immediately citing or arresting students, when possible, we want to provide assistance.”

St. Clair says the eight Campus Safety Officers currently employed by the WVU Police Department complement the work of the university’s existing police officers, allowing those officers to focus on emergency calls.

“That is just one of the proactive steps we have taken to enhance security protocols and collaboration between our partners and the public in response to concerns about campus safety nationwide,” St. Clair said. “We recognize the importance of fostering a sense of safety, trust and well-being among the members of the University community.”

For the Morgantown Campus in 2022, the Clery Act report says reports of manslaughter by negligence, rape, fondling, burglary, arson, weapon law violation arrests, domestic violence, and stalking either remained the same or increased over 2021.

Meanwhile, reports of robberies, aggravated assaults, motor vehicle thefts, liquor law violations, and drug abuse violations decreased in 2022 compared to 2021, according to the Clery Act.

In 2022, no crimes categorized under murder, statutory rape, incest, robbery, dating violence, weapon law violation referrals were committed on the Morgantown campus.

The report also says there were three unfounded crimes, one motor vehicle theft and two rapes.

“While the report shows an increase in a number of other crimes, such as stalking and rape, we noted that some reports came in through non-police reporting areas and want to continue to encourage those reports so victims can get the resources they need. Not everyone wants to file or pursue a police report but, even in those circumstances, the University can give victims resources and those statistics are included in the Clery Act report,” said St. Clair.

Although not noted in the report because they are not considered Clery reportable crimes, the University has seen an increase in thefts, including those involving bicycles placed outside buildings overnight along with thefts from vehicles.

“We urge everyone to lock their vehicle doors, a simple step that can help reduce crimes of opportunity,” St. Clair said. “All bicycle owners should register their bikes with the department and keep bicycles secured while on campus to combat theft. Installing a tracking device, like an AirTag, can help with recovery.”

Suspicious activities should be reported by calling 911 or through the LiveSafe app.

Below is WVU’s Clery Act report in its entirety:

