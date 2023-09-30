5th Quarter: Week 6 Highlights

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Here are all of the highlights and scores from Week 6 of the 5th Quarter! The full show plus the pregame show are included below as well.

NORTH MARION @ FAIRMONT SENIOR

WHEELING PARK @ MORGANTOWN

GRAFTON @ ELKINS

LINCOLN @ LEWIS COUNTY

BERKELEY SPRINGS @ PHILIP BARBOUR

LIBERTY @ BRAXTON COUNTY

UNIVERSITY @ BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR

SOUTH HARRISON @ VALLEY WETZEL

PENDLETON COUNTY @ TUCKER COUNTY

OUT-OF-TOWN SCORES

PREGAME SHOW

FULL SHOW

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.