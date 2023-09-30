5th Quarter: Week 6 Highlights

All the games and scores from NCWV.
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO(WDTV)
By Atticus Pead
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Here are all of the highlights and scores from Week 6 of the 5th Quarter! The full show plus the pregame show are included below as well.

NORTH MARION @ FAIRMONT SENIOR

WHEELING PARK @ MORGANTOWN

GRAFTON @ ELKINS

LINCOLN @ LEWIS COUNTY

BERKELEY SPRINGS @ PHILIP BARBOUR

LIBERTY @ BRAXTON COUNTY

UNIVERSITY @ BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR

SOUTH HARRISON @ VALLEY WETZEL

PENDLETON COUNTY @ TUCKER COUNTY

OUT-OF-TOWN SCORES

PREGAME SHOW

FULL SHOW

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Bills
Woman used belt to severely bruise 7-year-old over several months, troopers say
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
I-79 South shut down after multi-car crash in Marion County
A Raleigh County man charged for his role in the death of another inmate at Southern Regional...
Man sentenced in Beckley for his role in death of another inmate at SRJ
DHHR has distributed more than $160 million in ARPA stabilization funding to childcare...
DHHR to distribute additional pandemic-related stabilization payment to childcare providers

Latest News

woodrow
Woodrow Wilson Beats Preston 50-13
Ian Crookshanks readies pre-snap against Preston - WDTV Sports
Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Ian Crookshanks - QB, East Fairmont
Mark Kellogg addresses media - WDTV Sports
“The vision is going to come to fruition,” says WVU’s Mark Kellogg
WVU celebrates game-winning goal vs Portland - WDTV Sports
WVU Men’s Soccer sells out Marshall game