Fairmont State annihilates Post University on homecoming weekend
Falcons hang 59 points on overmatched Eagles team.
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Homecoming weekend, the Fairmont State Falcons decimated the visiting Post University Eagles, 59-14.
Fairmont State jumped to an immediate lead behind new starting QB Will Adkins, who made his first start in a Fairmont State uniform after transferring from Glenville State University.
