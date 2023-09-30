Fairmont State annihilates Post University on homecoming weekend

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Homecoming weekend, the Fairmont State Falcons decimated the visiting Post University Eagles, 59-14.

Fairmont State jumped to an immediate lead behind new starting QB Will Adkins, who made his first start in a Fairmont State uniform after transferring from Glenville State University.

See the highlights from the blowout in the video above.

