BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local businessman and entrepreneur James “Jim” Bryant Lambert, 83, of Weston, departed this life surrounded by loving family and many friends on Friday, September 29, 2023. He has gone ahead to rejoin his beloved parents and his loved ones in the Kingdom of Heaven.Jim was born in Weston on October 1, 1939, the middle child of five children born to Laco J. Lambert and Maxine Moran Lambert of Weston. He grew up in Lewis County and it was his life-long home.Jim is survived by three children: Scott V. Lambert and wife, Heather, of Jane Lew, Tracey Lambert Ware and husband, Kevin, of Weston, and James “JB” Lambert and wife, Alyssa, of Jane Lew. Also surviving him are six grandchildren: Dusty Lambert, Mallory Willett, Sydney Willett, Camryn Lambert, Ruby Lipps, and Jeffrey Lipps; one great-grandson, Owen James Lambert; one sister, Sara Beth Huntz and husband, John, of Jane Lew; and several nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved sisters: Beverley Hines-Brown, Carol Jeffries, and Laquita Breen.In 1977, Jim married Deb Craig who survives him. Jim and Deb shared forty-six happy years of marriage together, were true soulmates, and good business partners. Jim and Deb founded and operated Lambert’s Vintage Wines in Weston. For more than three decades, Jim served his home state as an unofficial “Wine Ambassador” and made many good friends along the way. Regardless of whether he was debating politics over a glass of red, playing a round of backgammon in the tasting room, or hosting a springtime wedding, Jim touched many lives in a positive way.In addition to the winery, Jim owned and operated several other businesses during his long career in the state of WV, including Savin Lumber Company, Liberty Tank Company, Soft Scent Candles, Scott’s Truck Salvage, Tri-State Auto Crushing, and Midstate Auto Crushing. He was a recycler before recycling was cool. Most of his business ventures were based on recycling, reusing, or further refining something that already existed. Jim had a gift and a talent for process improvement, employing it long before the concept gained popularity in contemporary business circles. As a testament to his business acumen, Jim was honored in 1994 as a Finalist for Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year.” He proudly received his advanced degree from the University of Hard Knocks at Alderson-Broaddus University in 2007.Jim was loved by many for his sharp wit, quick laugh, laid-back persona, and unfiltered opinions. He had boundless energy and a “never quit” attitude when it came to taking an idea from concept to reality. He lived a frugal and simple life but selflessly shared the fruits of his success with his family, friends, and loved ones. Jim loved a fresh-grilled cheeseburger, a good glass of Blackberry Merlot, and a lively game of Liar’s Poker with friends. It’s rumored that he never lost. Jim will be very sadly missed by all of us who know him and love him, but our loss is Heaven’s gain.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Lewis-Upshur Animal Shelter.Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Service at Lamberts Winery located at 190 Vineyard Dr. in Weston from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of James “Jim” Bryant Lambert. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

