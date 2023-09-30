WVU Basketball’s Jose Perez no longer part of the team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Unexpected news from Morgantown today, as WVU Basketball announces that the program and Jose Perez have parted ways.

“We wish Jose the best in his future endeavors,” said interim head coach Josh Eilert in a release.

No further information has been released as to why Perez is no longer part of the team.

This adds to a turbulent summer for WVU Basketball and Perez’s status with the team.

Perez initially transferred to WVU from Manhatten in 2022, but was not allowed to play last year, having to sit out for the season as mandated by the NCAA.

After Bob Huggins resigned from the program, Perez entered the transfer portal, but returned to Morgantown after exploring other options.

Now, his departure seems permanent after tonight’s news.

Perez averaged 18.9 PPG when he last played (2021-22 season for Manhatten).

