The 81st Annual Buckwheat Festival happened this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - People of Preston County came out to Kingwood, showing support for their local community. The event started on September 28th and will end on October 1st.

There were so many activities for all ages such as the carnival, car shows, arts & crafts, and tasty food. Over 224 cars were on display for everyone to see. The parking lot reached full capacity, but one of the chairmen, Brian Garbart, was still willing to fit more in.

“The hotrods, the old cars, new stuff things people want to see they bring it to us here,” said Garbart. “We let them show it off, let everybody the kids young and old enjoy the car shows.”

Even though the festival had so much to do; you can not go without getting a Buckwheat pancake and sausage. This has become a tradition, pay a fee of three cakes and eat as many as you desire.

Grace Shaffer, a Princess of the Senior pageant that takes place over Buck Week came out and volunteered. She shared how this event has such an impact on the community and gets everyone eager each year.

“As a little kid you look around and it’s like oh my gosh there’s all these rides and everything but now I’m here and I’m like oh my gosh there’s so much other stuff I can do,” Shaffer said. “I can go volunteer, I can go ride rides with my friends, I can be a part of the parades and there’s just a lot more to do now versus when I was a little kid riding the rides.”

Everyone experiences something different at buckwheat but all experiences are a good one there.

If you missed it this year, you definitely want to make sure you attend next year.

