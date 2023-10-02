Car drives through fence at airport, briefly disrupting operations, officials say

A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside...
A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside a runway and then was abandoned, causing a brief disruption, officials said.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside a runway and then was abandoned, causing a brief disruption, officials said.

The episode unfolded Sunday morning at Portland International Jetport, when the abandoned sedan was spotted after it had crashed into a second fence in a secure area of the airport, officials said.

The 33-year-old driver was quickly located and charged with criminal trespass, leaving the scene of an accident, driving to endanger and aggravated criminal mischief, police said.

Airport officials closed the runway for about 45 minutes for a security sweep, but no flights were delayed.

The motorist drove on a road alongside an airport runway but didn’t actually drive onto the runway or taxiway, said Zach Sundquist, the airport’s assistant director. No one was injured, and there was no threat to the public, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVU Basketball announces Big 12 opponents - WDTV Sports
UPDATED: WVU Basketball’s Jose Perez no longer part of the team
WVU Football beats TCU - WDTV Sports
West Virginia downs TCU on the road, moves to 4-1
File photo of the Mountain State Forest Festival parade in October 2017.
Mountain State Forest Festival set to kick off
Surprise time capsule from 1909 found at Salem University
Surprise time capsule from 1909 found at Salem University
Morgantown PD evacuates area after shots fired call

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27,...
Trump arrives at a New York court for trial in lawsuit that could cost him control of Trump Tower, other properties
FILE - The Ford company logo is pictured, Oct. 20, 2019, at a Ford dealership in Littleton,...
US expands probe into Ford engine failures to include two motors and nearly 709,000 vehicles
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot tempts players to brave long odds
FILE - A pharmacist holds a bottle of the antibiotic doxycycline hyclate in Sacramento, Calif.,...
US health officials propose using a cheap antibiotic as a ‘morning-after pill’ against STDs
Driver Kevin Harvick visits with his children Keeland, left and Piper, before a NASCAR Cup...
Kevin Harvick’s crew chief denies cheating led to Harvick’s disqualification at Talladega