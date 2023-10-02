Fall fire season underway, burn restrictions in place

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV/WSAZ) - With fall fire season underway, West Virginia Division of Forestry officials are reminding residents that burn restrictions are now in place.

Officials say outdoor burning must be between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., adding that fires set during that time must be put out before 7 a.m.

Debris burning is West Virginia’s most common cause of wildfires, averaging more than 35% of all wildfires over the past ten years, according to the Division of Forestry.

Charlie Spencer, Assistant Regional Forester with the WVDOF Division 5, said if you do burn outdoors to “make sure it’s burned out by pouring water on it and stirring it with a stick or taking a shovel or something and mixing it up. A good way to do that is taking your hand and just hover over, not the flames, but over the extinguished fire, and if you can feel the heat coming off of it, it’s probably not enough to leave.”

He advises if the there are windy conditions to hold off on burning since the wind can spread around flames more easily.

Fall fire season runs through Dec. 31.

