Feline friendly Cafe opens in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mugs ‘n mittens cafe is bringing something new to the Fairmont community. The new business offers locals a chance to fulfil their need for a cup of joe in the morning accompanied by a cuddle session, someone to talk to, or a space to just be heard by a furry friend who can’t help but just listen. Store officials like owner, Keith Hamilton say it all started with a dream and some cats.

“My wife used to work at a coffee shop and Dunkin Donuts for 4 and half years, and she liked coffee, and we adopted some cats. About 3 years ago we moved to Fairmont, and adopted a bunch of cats and realized we liked them. Then we saw on Facebook about two months ago, they posted saying man someone should start a cat cafe, someone should start a cat cafe. We literally jumped on the idea not even 2 months ago. We were looking all over Fairmont, found this cute little building. It’s got little windows to the cat room; everybody can look in and we did a lot of remodeling. We have a Tik Tok where you can see the whole renovating process.”

According to Hamilton the idea is all it’s scratched up to be as he says the shop has kept busy since opening it’s doors last Saturday, but why cats?

“Tik Tok is where we’ve seen cat cafe’s, mainly in Japan is where their like huge over there. Well, I’ve just always loved them. They have great personalities; they all have their own unique personalities. And they’re a little easier to maintain to be honest. A lot of people think their decease carrying, and they’re nasty and stuff because of the litter box and everything, but we take good care of them. We clean everything, of course we’re extra sanitary. And we do keep them off the tables, but if people want them on the tables, then we let them go up and when they leave we just clean the table off.

Although the Cafe is about their cats, the room to grow and develop into something more leaves plenty of room for optimism.

“The main thing we’re looking forward to and focusing on I think is the events. Everybody is loving the idea of having movies to watch and stuff. We do plan on starting a t&r program in Fairmont once we get a little extra money. It’s a non-profit thing where we trap, neuter, and release cats so we can stop cats from overpopulating Fairmont”

If you want to be next in line for your cup of Joe and enjoy the company of a feline friend be sure to visit Mug’s n’ Mittens at 1620 Locust Ave in Fairmont or visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.