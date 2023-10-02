First at 4 Forum: Mary and Glenn Davis

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary and Glenn Davis, Senior Queen and King for the Apple Butter Festival, joined First at 4 on Monday.

They talked about being selected as the Apple Butter Senior Queen and King, events happening at the Apple Butter Festival this weekend, and what their duties are during the festival.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

