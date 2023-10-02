Girl found unresponsive at Marion Co. home had brain bleed, woman charged

She allegedly would not let the victim eat when her blood sugar was too high and shoved the victim’s face into a dirty cat litter box.
Betty Underwood
Betty Underwood(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RIVESVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County has been charged after deputies say a 14-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a home and later found to have a brain bleed from injuries.

The victim was found unresponsive at 49-year-old Betty Underwood’s Rivesville home in November 2022 due to high blood sugar and taken to the hospital where she was found to have bruises to her head, face, chin, hands, legs, and ankles, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say the victim was also found to have bleeding on the brain and was held in the pediatric intensive care unit for about a week.

Throughout the investigation, deputies say Underwood was witnessed hitting the victim with a wooden spoon on her hands and face over several months in 2022.

Court documents say deputies also learned through the investigation Underwood would not allow the victim to eat when her blood sugar was too high. Additionally, Underwood was seen shoving the victim’s face into a dirty cat litter box for “not cleaning the box the way she thought it should be cleaned.”

Underwood also allegedly made comments that “she did not care if the victim died” and told a neighbor to “inject [the victim] with a full pen of insulin, knowing that it could kill the victim.”

Underwood has been charged with two counts of child abuse. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond.

