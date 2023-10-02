Joseph Rose, III

Joseph Rose, III
Joseph Rose, III(Picasa | Joseph Rose, III)
By Master Control
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Joseph Rose, III, 77, of Bridgeport passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

He was born in Morgantown on August 24, 1946, a son of the late Joseph A. and Bonita Weimer Rose.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Joyce Steele Rose, whom he married on March 12, 1972.

Also surviving are two sons, James Rose and his wife Karla of Bridgeport and Joseph George Rose and his wife Amber of Mason, Ohio; three grandchildren, Ethan, Evan and Zachary Rose; one brother, Reverend Richard Rose and his wife Berhline of Dover, OH; and one sister, Deborah Adrian of Morgantown.

Mr. Rose was a United States Army Veteran having served in Vietnam where he received a Purple Heart and was retired owner of Thrift Cleaners dry cleaning plant. He was a member of Horizons Church, where he was also a member of the Transformer Men’s Bible Group.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Quint Pitts officiating. Interment will be in the WV National Cemetery where full military rites will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Horizons church Cambodia Missions, 8302 Mount Clare Rd, Mt Clare, WV 26408.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of money: State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday morning that checks totaling...
More than $3.7 million mailed to 3,300 West Virginians
WVU Basketball announces Big 12 opponents - WDTV Sports
UPDATED: WVU Basketball’s Jose Perez no longer part of the team
Betty Underwood
Girl found unresponsive at Marion Co. home had brain bleed, woman charged
WVU Football beats TCU - WDTV Sports
West Virginia downs TCU on the road, moves to 4-1
Man dead after auto-pedestrian accident, police say

Latest News

Leon Kerens Rennix
Leon Kerens Rennix
Kendra Ranay Kalar
Kendra Ranay Kalar
Richard Junior “Pap” Carr
Richard Junior “Pap” Carr
Kenneth O. “Kenny” Davis
Kenneth O. “Kenny” Davis