Joseph Rose, III, 77, of Bridgeport passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

He was born in Morgantown on August 24, 1946, a son of the late Joseph A. and Bonita Weimer Rose.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Joyce Steele Rose, whom he married on March 12, 1972.

Also surviving are two sons, James Rose and his wife Karla of Bridgeport and Joseph George Rose and his wife Amber of Mason, Ohio; three grandchildren, Ethan, Evan and Zachary Rose; one brother, Reverend Richard Rose and his wife Berhline of Dover, OH; and one sister, Deborah Adrian of Morgantown.

Mr. Rose was a United States Army Veteran having served in Vietnam where he received a Purple Heart and was retired owner of Thrift Cleaners dry cleaning plant. He was a member of Horizons Church, where he was also a member of the Transformer Men’s Bible Group.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Quint Pitts officiating. Interment will be in the WV National Cemetery where full military rites will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Horizons church Cambodia Missions, 8302 Mount Clare Rd, Mt Clare, WV 26408.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

