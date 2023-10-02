Kenneth O. “Kenny” Davis, 84 of King George, VA passed away at 8:45 am on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the home of his daughter.

He was born August 8, 1939 at Hodam Creek to the late Henry G. and Goldie M. Pugh Davis.

Kenny held several jobs over his career. He worked for the WV State Road, drove dozer for a mine company in Bergoo, and drove a coal truck for Hogan’s Trucking in Pickens. He then moved to Virginia and worked for Kentrist Tri-State and then William A. Hazel, Inc., retiring from there in 2006 as a heavy construction operator.

Kenneth and Diane enjoyed being able to visit family and friends in West Virginia and New York after their retirement. He enjoyed taking care of his lawn and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, even if only seeing them over a video chat.

He is survived by three daughters: Wendy (Richard) Jansen of Chapman, KS, Brenda (Dan Mayo) Beer of Bealeton, VA and Laurie (David) Hawkins of Jacksonville, FL; two sons Gale (Kim) Davis of Pickens and Bobbie (Denise) Davis of Beverly; ten grandchildren: Ivy, Samantha, Carrie, Tina, Kenny, Adam, Jamar, Aaron, Mali and Austin; 13 great-grandchildren; three brothers: Carl (Kay) Davis of Buckhannon, Charlie (Pam) Davis of Charlestown, and Henry Jr. (Randa) of Hacker Valley; and several extended family and friends to mourn his passing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Diane E. Davis who passed in December of 2012; son, Kenneth O. Davis, Jr. and grandson, Nathan B. Davis who passed in 1993.

Funeral Services to celebrate Kenny’s life will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Curt Davis officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Davis family.

