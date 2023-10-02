LeBron James says Bronny is doing well, working to play for USC this season after cardiac episode

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, accepts the award for best record-breaking performance...
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, accepts the award for best record-breaking performance from his sons, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James, at the ESPY awards July 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James says his son, Bronny, is progressing in his rehabilitation from cardiac arrest in hopes of playing for the University of Southern California this season.

James gave the update on his 18-year-old son Monday when the Los Angeles Lakers held their annual media day ahead of training camp.

“Bronny is doing extremely well,” James said. “He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. (With) the successful surgery that he had, he’s on the up-and-up. It’s definitely a whirlwind, a lot of emotions for our family this summer. But the best thing we have is each other.”

Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a workout at the Galen Center in late July. LeBron James praised USC’s training staff and coaches for saving Bronny’s life with their quick responses after Bronny was stricken.

Bronny is attending classes at USC and spending time with his teammates while he gets back to full strength. LeBron said the health scare was frightening for the family, but ultimately made them stronger.

“We stuck by each other,” James said. “We gave Bronny strength throughout the whole process. We’re happy to see where he is today, and we look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

