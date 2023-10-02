Leon Kerens Rennix, 77, a resident of Valley Bend, passed from this life Friday, September 29, 2023, at his residence. He was in his usual health and death was unexpected.

Leon was born Wednesday, May 8, 1946, in Valley Bend, a son of the late Marcus W. and Lelah Kerens Rennix. On Saturday, September 2, 1967, he married the former Mary Ann Howard, who preceded him in death on February 24, 2021. They had celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Left to cherish his memory are two children, Burl Mark Rennix of Valley Bend, and Mary Katherine Brown and husband Robert of Dailey, four grandchildren, Shane, Jared, and Faith Brown, and Caitlyn Rennix, five siblings, Mark, Charlie, and Tom Rennix, Roseann and husband Mike, and sister in law Patricia in North Carolina. He is also survived by Nick Shiflett, whom he thought of as a special grandson.

Preceding Leon in death besides his parents and wife was a brother, John Rennix.

Leon was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School and was a veteran of the US Army and Army National Guard, serving during Vietnam. He worked for Badger Coal Company and drove school bus for Randolph County for nearly 30 years before retiring and was the owner and operator of Mountain View Equipment Sales for nearly 50 years where he was the first Gravely dealer in Randolph County. He was a member of The American Legion H.W. Daniels Post 29, Elkins WV, a benefactor member of the NRA, and a member of the NRA Committee. He will be buried at the cemetery where he and his father landscaped when he was younger.

Entombment will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 11 AM, with Rev. Kevin Hostetler officiating at Mountain State Memorial Gardens in Gilman. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Leon Kerens Rennix. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.