Man dead after auto-pedestrian accident, police say

WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man has died from injuries sustained in an auto-pedestrian accident in Harrison County Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday along Wallace Pike in Wallace, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say crews arrived on the scene and transported one person to the hospital

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny says the victim was an adult male who died while en route to the hospital, adding that the driver of the vehicle that struck him remained on the scene during the incident.

The accident remains under investigation.

Responding agencies include Folsom and Wallace fire department, Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.

Further information has not been released.

