Man dead after auto-pedestrian accident, police say

(file)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man has died from injuries sustained in an auto-pedestrian accident in Harrison County Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday along Wallace Pike in Wallace, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say crews arrived on the scene and transported one person to the hospital

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny says the victim was an adult male who died while en route to the hospital, adding that the driver of the vehicle that struck him remained on the scene during the incident.

The accident remains under investigation.

Responding agencies include Folsom and Wallace fire department, Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVU Basketball announces Big 12 opponents - WDTV Sports
UPDATED: WVU Basketball’s Jose Perez no longer part of the team
WVU Football beats TCU - WDTV Sports
West Virginia downs TCU on the road, moves to 4-1
File photo of the Mountain State Forest Festival parade in October 2017.
Mountain State Forest Festival set to kick off
Surprise time capsule from 1909 found at Salem University
Surprise time capsule from 1909 found at Salem University
Morgantown PD evacuates area after shots fired call

Latest News

Cardinal Market in Meadowbrook Mall
New business opens at Meadowbrook Mall
Thus far, 131 of these monuments have been established through the Woody Williams Foundation.
Unveiling of Woody Williams Gold Star Families Memorial Monument
Betty Underwood
Girl found unresponsive at Marion Co. home had brain bleed, woman charged
File photo of money: State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday morning that checks totaling...
More than $3.7 million mailed to 3,300 West Virginians
After the success of her two mystery novels, Young decided to try her hand at writing for a...
Storm Young: From mysteries to heartfelt children’s stories