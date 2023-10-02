Mild Start to the Week, but Cool End Expected

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many wouldn’t have expected the start of October to be highs in the 80s and sunny, but for the first few days of October that will be the case here in NCWV. However, that will come to an abrupt end by Friday. Confidence has been growing since last week of a cold front pushing down from Canada bringing most of the country cooler conditions and chances for rain showers. We are expected to see temperatures drop from the 80s on Thursday all the way down into the mid-50s for highs on Saturday. Fall might be a little late with how temperatures shaped up to start this week, but by the end of the week, it is safe to say fall is here to stay, so make sure to enjoy those fall activities in the cooler conditions this weekend. Michael Moranelli has all the details on the week in your First Alert Forecast.

