New business opens at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new store has opened at Meadowbrook Mall only days before Boscov’s celebrates its grand opening.

According to the Meadowbrook Mall’s Facebook page, Cardinal Market is the latest addition to the City of Bridgeport’s retail hub.

It is located at one of the entrances at the Center Court, in a former jewelry store and directly beside Journeys as well as close to the entrance of JCPenney.

This is not the first location for Cardinal Market. It also has a location at the Grand Central Mall in Vienna.

They also had a shop in Morgantown, but that one is now the one relocated in Bridgeport, according to their Facebook page.

An official with the City of Bridgeport’s finance department said the store will feature similar items to that location.

The store’s Facebook page for its Vienna location says that it features a “beautiful collaboration of local artisans.”

Based on their social media posts, there are also a number of food items available as well, including those with West Virginia ties.

The owner of the business is Shaylee Vannoy, according to the City of Bridgeport.

The phone number on their Meadowbrook Mall Facebook page location is 304-893-9212.

