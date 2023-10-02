Police: Man says he ‘should not have driven to court’ while feeling high, 2 charged

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman from Upshur County have been charged after police say they admitted to using drugs around a teenager.

35-year-old Elizabeth Anderson and 44-year-old John Anderson, both of Buckhannon, went to a truancy hearing at Upshur County Magistrate Court for a 15-year-old boy on Sept. 29, according to a criminal complaint.

While at the courthouse, deputies say Elizabeth was “ordered to do a urine sample due to her erratic movements” and for “being on bond.”

Deputies say Elizabeth said “she and [John] have a drug problem” and “admitted to using marijuana, methamphetamine and a pain pill,” adding that John “smokes more than she does.”

After saying that she uses the drugs, court documents say she “admitted to using these drugs this morning and being under the influence” while caring for the 15-year-old boy and allowing John to drive them to court “while he was under the influence of drugs.”

During a separate interview with John, he allegedly told deputies he used the same illegal drugs and felt “’high’ all the time and that he should not have driven to court today.”

Both Elizabeth and John have been charged with child neglect and are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

