Richard Junior “Pap” Carr, 80, a resident of Valley Bend, passed from this life Monday, October 2, 2023, at CAMC in Charleston.

Pap was born Sunday, February 28, 1943, a son of the late Ira Clarence Carr and Florence Summerfield Carr. On March 5, 1965, in Elkins, he married the former Louise Mae Barkley who survives at home.

Also left to cherish his memory are two children, Richie Carr and wife Penny of Adolph and Mike Carr and wife Crystal of Mill Creek, six grandchildren, Danielle Williams and husband Josh, RJ “Jake” Carr and wife Emma, Shelby Kyle and husband Seth, Justin Carr and wife Kaitlin, Hunter Carr and wife Madison, and Kennedy Carr and companion Corey Parsons, eleven great-grandchildren, Karigan, Lily, Sawyer, Kenley, Aspyn, Gunnar, Abel, Jaxson, Hadlie, Branch, Grayden and Bentlee on the way, seven siblings, Keith Carr and wife Delores of Ellenborough, Clarence Carr of Ohio, Neal Carr and wife Charlotte of Tridelphia, Doyle Carr and wife Nancy of Durbin, Bonnie White of Valley Bend, Janet Fox of Virginia Beach, and Evelyn Sipe of Valley Bend, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, best friends, Jerome Kyle of Mill Creek, Bill Hammonds of Mill Creek, an Burl Rennix of Valley Bend.

Preceding him in death besides his parents were ten siblings, one sister in law, Pat Carr, and three brothers in law, Norman White, Raymond Fox, and Lake Sipe.

Pap attended the schools of Randolph County. He owned and operated R.C. Excavating, which was an excavating company that focused on logging. Pap loved to head over to his son Richie’s house and hang out in the garage. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. Pap will be remembered as a hard worker, even into his 80′s, that loved to take care of his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Pap will be laid to rest in Pickens Cemetery. Most of his logging business took place in Pickens therefore he always held a special place in his heart for the Pickens area and its residents.

A visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Wednesday, from 5 pm until 7 pm. A funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 11:00am. Pastor Leon Brown and Ron Phillips will officiate. Interment will follow in Pickens Cemetery. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Richard Junior Carr. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

