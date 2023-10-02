Roller skating rink set to open in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Those who enjoy to go roller skating will soon have a new local option.

Retro Skate will be opening its doors to the community on Friday, Oct. 6, according to a post on their Facebook page.

According to the post below, there will be two skating sessions, one from 6:30-9 p.m. for all ages and another from 9:30 p.m. - midnight for adults only, on opening day with normal business hours to follow.

Normal business hours are 5-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. - midnight on Fridays, 12-10 p.m. on Saturdays, 12-6 p.m. on Sundays and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Retro Skate is located at 1228 Country Club Rd. in Fairmont, and their phone number is 304-657-2478.

