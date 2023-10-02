Storm Young: From mysteries to heartfelt children’s stories

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last year, we interviewed West Virginia’s own literary talent, Storm Young, known for her captivating mystery novels set in the heart of the Mountain State.

But this year, Young has taken a delightful detour into the world of children’s literature, and her journey has been nothing short of inspiring.

After the success of her two mystery novels, Young decided to try her hand at writing for a younger audience.

And the result is three children’s books that have taken the literary world by storm. Young said her first children’s book, “The Flower Princess,” was inspired by her own daughter.

“I ended up watching her go through like these little adventures, like we had to take them in the car with us, we had to go everywhere with this flower. And so, whenever I watched that I was like okay I’m going to write my first kids’ book. And that’s kind of how it all started.”

With the inspiration from her daughter, Young created two more books, “Felix the Frog Wants a Dog,” teaching kids a valuable lesson about responsible decision-making, especially when it comes to pets.

But perhaps her most touching work yet is “Because Someone Cared,” a story about a young girl’s heartwarming journey of growing out her hair to send to a friend battling cancer.

This book not only touches the hearts of children but also imparts a beautiful message of empathy and caring.

“I love that I’m able to help give out these stories, and little life lessons as well.”

All three of Young’s children’s books have soared to the top 100 charts.

In addition to her writing success, Young is eager to give back to her community and share her love of literature. So, if you’re looking for captivating stories that inspire, educate, and warm the heart, look no further than Storm Young’s enchanting world of storytelling.

“So, I just want to say that I really hope everybody who gets one enjoys one. I am also currently scheduling readings at libraries or school visits. So, if anybody wants those to happen just email me.”

You can contact her by email for more information.

