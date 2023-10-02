Warm, sunny start to the month of October

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the first work week of October with almost summer-like temperatures and sunny skies. As for how long the sunny weather will last and when cooler temperatures and rain chances will return, find out in the video above!

A high-pressure system will sit on top of the Great Lakes and northeastern US today, pushing dry, stable air into North-Central West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s to low-80s in the lowlands and the low-70s in the mountains. So temperatures will be above average for early October. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon, we’re back in the upper-70s to low-80s across our region, with sunny skies.

The high-pressure system will push into the Atlantic on Wednesday, although dry air left behind will mean partly to mostly sunny skies. Because of southerly winds, Wednesday may be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the low-80s in a few areas. So Wednesday will be warm. Towards the end of the week, a cold front from out west will sweep into West Virginia, bringing scattered showers into our region. So expect some rain on Friday and Saturday, although timing is uncertain this far out, so we’re watching carefully. The front will be accompanied by an upper-level trough (a dip in the jet stream), which will bring a cooler air mass into our region. As a result, temperatures will drop into the upper-50s to low-60s over the first weekend of October. Skies will also be partly cloudy over the weekend. In short, the first week of October will start out almost summer-like, before much cooler temperatures and rain chances push in towards the latter half of the week.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 81.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 56.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. High: 82.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 83.

