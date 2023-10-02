WVDCR says missing SRJ emails are the result of “a critical failure of communication”

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - New information and some explanation was released on Monday into what the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) is calling “a critical failure of communication.” This is regarding missing emails and other documentation relevant to the ongoing lawsuit involving hundreds of inmates claiming to have suffered inhumane conditions while at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).

A hearing was held in federal court in Beckley on Monday, where a large portion of the morning was dedicated to the testimony of Bradford Douglas, Executive Officer of the DCR. Douglas is the division’s former chief of staff and served as interim commissioner until January 2023.

Attorney Stephen New, who is representing several plaintiffs in their lawsuit against SRJ, questioned Douglas on his roles at the DCR during the summer of 2022. It was during this time that New’s office requested that evidence at SRJ be preserved as litigation was on the horizon; however, it was later discovered that email accounts, data from cell phones, inmate grievances, and even video footage from the jail were missing.

On the stand, Douglas admitted to authorizing that then-commissioner Betsy Jividen’s email account be wiped after her retirement but says it was part of a procedural practice to keep those who are no longer jail employees from accessing the state server. Douglas says he knew of New’s preservation request but didn’t think of it- or of the consequences of authorizing the account’s deletion- at the time, despite regulations and procedures already in place to ensure information at the jail be retained.

Douglas also told the court that the mistake was a result of “poor practice and poor procedure,” but says he has no knowledge of any evidence ever being deliberately destroyed, whether in connection to this particular lawsuit or any other. This not only includes documentation and accounts related to Jividen, but also other jail leaders, including Mike Francis, former jail superintendent, and David Young, former SRJ Major Corrections Officer.

Douglas confessed that he took no action to preserve any documentation, nor did he consult with the West Virginia Office of Technology to do so following News’ request for preservation.

On Monday, Douglas voiced that his actions were that of gross negligence, but said that the DCR has recently put new procedures in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again. According to him, the policy puts a focus on SRJ employee email accounts and other data that may be part of future litigations to protect that information from being wiped from the system.

