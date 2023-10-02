WVDOH awards contact for permanent repair of Hinton sinkhole

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) awarded a project completing permanent repairs to the sinkhole in Hinton along WV 20. It was one of 26 construction projects awarded on Thursday, September 28.

Funded by by bonds sold through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program, Orders Construction Company Inc. was awarded a contract for $4,249,398 to install a new, permanent drainage system under WV 20 n Hinton to carry Brier Branch under the road.

The large sinkhole opened in June pf 2022 near the Hinton Police Department after an old underground drainage structure collapsed. A temporary fix was made by the WVDOH by putting in a drainage structure and filling the whole, but heavy rain washed the temporary repair out in November 2022.

WVDOH crews then put in a temporary bridge to span the hole until more repairs could be made. In January 2023, crews filled the hole with enough rock and dirt to fill an Olympic size swimming pool until permanent repairs can be made. Once the permanent repair is complete, the temporary bridge will be removed.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.