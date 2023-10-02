WVDOH awards contact for permanent repair of Hinton sinkhole

Hinton sinkhole
Hinton sinkhole(WVDOH)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) awarded a project completing permanent repairs to the sinkhole in Hinton along WV 20. It was one of 26 construction projects awarded on Thursday, September 28.

Funded by by bonds sold through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program, Orders Construction Company Inc. was awarded a contract for $4,249,398 to install a new, permanent drainage system under WV 20 n Hinton to carry Brier Branch under the road.

The large sinkhole opened in June pf 2022 near the Hinton Police Department after an old underground drainage structure collapsed. A temporary fix was made by the WVDOH by putting in a drainage structure and filling the whole, but heavy rain washed the temporary repair out in November 2022.

WVDOH crews then put in a temporary bridge to span the hole until more repairs could be made. In January 2023, crews filled the hole with enough rock and dirt to fill an Olympic size swimming pool until permanent repairs can be made.   Once the permanent repair is complete, the temporary bridge will be removed.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVU Basketball announces Big 12 opponents - WDTV Sports
UPDATED: WVU Basketball’s Jose Perez no longer part of the team
File photo of money: State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday morning that checks totaling...
More than $3.7 million mailed to 3,300 West Virginians
WVU Football beats TCU - WDTV Sports
West Virginia downs TCU on the road, moves to 4-1
File photo of the Mountain State Forest Festival parade in October 2017.
Mountain State Forest Festival set to kick off
Betty Underwood
Girl found unresponsive at Marion Co. home had brain bleed, woman charged

Latest News

File photo of a brush fire
Fall fire season underway, burn restrictions in place
Feline friendly Cafe opens in Fairmont
Feline-friendly Café opens in Fairmont
Roller skating rink set to open in Fairmont
John Anderson and Elizabeth Anderson
Police: Man says he ‘should not have driven to court’ while feeling high, 2 charged
Man dead after auto-pedestrian accident, police say