WVU students react to football win streak

By John Blashke
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University is a on a hot streak. 5 News spoke with students today about carrying the momentum for the rest of the season.

WVU football is heating up now that they’re on a 4 game wining streak.

The celebration might have gotten a little carried away after the teams upset win against Texas Christian University Saturday when a mattress was burned on the corner of University Ave. and Third Street.

Students say excitement has been on the rise ever since the Backyard Brawl.

“Beating Pitt was a great start to the roll and then building on and, on and, on as you can see people are pretty happy, so nothing to complain about here,” said WVU Junior Jessica Long.

“I went to all of the games so far, my favorite game though -- that Pitt game was probably the best game in the last 5 years,” said WVU Sophomore Cole Brown.

The football team is getting a well deserved bye-week to rest up.

Now the big question is will WVU carry this momentum through the rest of the season?

Many Mountaineers believe so.

“Only up right? The championship I mean there’s no other answer,” said WVU Sophomore Ben Jones.

“We just keep getting better and I love it: trusting the climb, trusting our head coach, and trusting our quarterbacks,” said WVU Junior Dawson Koren.

The football team returns to action October 12th, away against the Houston Cougars and then homecoming against Oklahoma State University is October 21st.

Overall WVU students are proud to be Mountaineers now more than ever.

“I haven’t seen Morgantown like that High Street like that in a long time, I’m happy to see it all back,” said Long.

