3 indicted in connection to ‘planned’ Fairmont shooting

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three men have been indicted by the Marion County Grand Jury in connection to a “planned” shooting that happened back in April.

29-year-old Kenyatta Ephraim, 29-year-old Tyreese Taylor, and 31-year-old Jamie Ray Jones have all been indicted on the following charges:

Kidnapping

First-degree murder

Wanton endangerment involving a firearm

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Use or presentation of a firearm in commission of a felony

On April 27, Taylor was with Ephraim and another person when they kidnapped a man from their home in Morgantown and took him to Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

While the victim was “in custody” of them, police say Ephraim, Taylor and the third person threatened him for money and asked where one of his family members was at.

Authorities say the victim was also threatened with a firearm if he did not comply in telling them where his family member was at.

The victim was forced to contact his family member, and police say they continued to hold him “in their custody” while looking for the family member.

Court documents say Taylor and Ephraim then began shooting out of the car toward the victim’s family member on Maple Ave. while the victim remained “in their custody.”

During the shooting, Ephraim was reportedly struck by return gunfire.

Police say the victim was later able to exit the vehicle at Fairmont Medical Center when Ephraim was being treated for his injuries.

Ephraim has been held without bond at North Central Regional Jail since the day after the shooting. Taylor was arrested last month and is also being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Jones, who was also involved in the kidnapping, is wanted by U.S. Marshals.

Click here for a full list of indictments returned by the Marion County Grand Jury on Monday.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired in Fairmont (4/28/23)

Docs provide new details on planned Fairmont shooting (5/1/23)

U.S. Marshals searching for man wanted in connection to planned shooting (7/5/23)

U.S. Marshals continue search for fugitive last seen in Morgantown (7/10/23)

2nd man charged in planned Fairmont shooting (9/21/23)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.