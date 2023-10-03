Authorities asking for help locating two people that fled on ATVs in Marion County

RIVESVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE

Rivesville Police Chief Lanham has identified the individuals as Charles Jones III and Anthony Hazelton.

He says he is still asking for help locating them after they fled from him on ATVs in Rivesville.

Authorities in Marion County are asking for help identifying two people that fled on ATVs.

According to Rivesville Police Chief Nathan Lanham, the two people pictured above fled from him onto Route 19 in Rivesville on ATVs.

Chief Lanham says they then fled onto Hawkinberry Hollow Rd.

Details are limited at this time, but anyone with information regarding their identities or whereabouts is asked to contact the Rivesville Police Department at 304-278-5301.

Below is an additional photo of one of the people Chief Lanham is asking for help identifying:

According to Rivesville Police Chief Nathan Lanham, the person pictured above fled from him onto Route 19 in Rivesville on an ATV. (Nathan Lanham)

