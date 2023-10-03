Beckley PD K9 officer retires following discovery of chronic illness

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Last week, the Beckley PD announced that one of their K9 officers, Gabo, was headed into retirement due to health issues. WVVA followed up with Gabo’s handler, Patrolman Lauryn Birchfield, to see what life will look like for the police dog.

Gabo has been serving the citizens of Beckley since 2018, but he and Birchfield started their journey together just last year when Birchfield became the first woman certified as a K9 handler within the department.

Over the last year, the pair has made more than 100 arrests and seized more than 800 grams of illegal narcotics and 200 illegal pills. Birchfield says they have also assisted in chasing and apprehending several suspects on the run.

While she is extremely proud of the work they have done for the City of Beckley, Birchfield tells WVVA that Gabo was recently diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease, which has taken the 7-year-old German Shepherd off the streets and into retirement.

“He’ll always be a police dog. They never lose that, but he’ll just be a police at home, you know. He’ll be able to get all the treats and all the toys, and he’ll be a couch dog, and he’ll just be loving life with me, hopefully, for a long time...”

Birchfield says Gabo’s condition is chronic, but explains that he can continue to live a happy and healthy life with routine medication and a high-protein diet.

As for Birchfield, the Beckley PD has allowed her to get another K9. Zero is a 14-month-old German Shepherd from Poland. He is currently in training and is expected to be out patrolling with Birchfield soon.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.