City Council approves certain PODA districts

Charleston City Council voted Monday to add new PODA districts to designated areas in town.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston City Council on Monday night approved a resolution to permit private outdoor designated area (PODA) for parts of the city.

Under the measure, residents can enjoy alcoholic beverages in certain outdoor areas on Thursday nights and during extended weekend hours.

City Council approved the PODA for the following areas: Elk City (including parts of Washington Street West, Bigley Avenue, Tennessee Avenue and Indiana Avenue), the Capitol Market, Bridge Road (including parts of Walnut Road), and City Center. Council also passed amendments to add PODA districts on parts of Kanawha Boulevard.

People will be able to enjoy alcoholic beverages in the designated areas from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Some business owners we spoke with last week said they believe having PODA districts will bring more people to Charleston, including visitors from outside the region.

City Councilman Chad Robinson had a similar sentiment.

“It’s a great little idea for us to bring more customers into our downtown businesses on certain occasions and other events and areas in the city,” Robinson said Monday night.

