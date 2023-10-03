Demolition of dilapidated structure to shut down section of road in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Elkins says demolition of a dilapidated structure will be shutting down a section of one road next week.

Officials say a small section of Railroad Ave. between Davis Ave. and 1st St. will be closed due to “safety concerns” as a property located at 17 Davis Ave. is demolished.

Demolition of dilapidated structure to shut down section of Railroad Ave. in Elkins (City of Elkins, WV)

The road closure will begin on Monday, Oct. 9 at 7 a.m., according to officials.

The City of Elkins was awarded a $300,000 grant from the state to tear down abandoned homes earlier this year.

Prior Coverage: Elkins using grant to demolish dilapidated structures

The property being demolished is listed as one that the city has recommended for demolition, according to the Elkins Dilapidated Structures Dashboard.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.