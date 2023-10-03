Fairmont Medical Center to host Salvation Army Angel Tree

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center is set to host a Salvation Army Angel Tree for the holiday season.

The Angel Tree program provides gifts for children in need during the holidays.

According to a release from WVU Medicine, Fairmont Medical Center helped brighten the Christmas of 75 children in 2022 and aims to surpass that number this year.

“We are excited to partner with the Salvation Army to bring this program to our community,” Cari Morgan, Fairmont Medical Center nurse director, said. “We know that many families are struggling this year, and we want to do our part to make sure that every child has a happy holiday.”

Families can click here to register their children 12 years of age and younger before Oct. 31.

To adopt an angel, visit the Angel Tree located in the main lobby of Fairmont Medical Center and choose a tag between 6:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. beginning on Nov. 6.

The tag will list the child’s age, gender, and gift requests.

Drop-off directions will be on the back of the angel tag.

A kick-off event will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the Fairmont Medical Center main lobby, and the public is invited to select their angels.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.