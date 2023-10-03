Federal authorities create hotline for civil rights abuse at FCC Hazleton

Hazelton, WV
Hazelton, WV(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Federal authorities have established a hotline for information related to civil rights abuses occurring at Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Hazelton in Preston County.

United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Ihlenfeld says the U.S. Attorney’s Office is asking for information from anyone who may have witnessed or were victims of physical assault while incarcerated at FCC Hazelton.

Any witness or victim to any such crimes or attempts to conceal such crimes are asked to directly contact federal prosecutors in the Northern District of West Virginia by calling 1-855-WVA-FEDS, by sending an email or by using the standardized complaint form here.

Last month, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) called for an investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazleton.

Prior Coverage: Senators call for investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazelton (9/13/23)

The letter, which was sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Colette Peters, detailed numerous allegations that were disclosed to the senators’ offices.

5 Investigates also spoke with several concerned neighbors that witnessed prisoners outside of camp grounds, including the security camera footage below that shows two escaped inmates being held at gunpoint.

In the weeks since the senators called for an investigation, Sen. Capito spoke with 5 News about the abuse allegations and union members raised concerns about FCC Hazleton’s “severe” staffing shortages.

Prior Coverage: Sen. Capito speaks on investigation into FCC Hazleton’s abuse allegations (9/14/23)
Prior Coverage: Union members at FCC Hazelton raise concerns over ‘severe’ staffing shortages (9/22/23)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of money: State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday morning that checks totaling...
More than $3.7 million mailed to 3,300 West Virginians
Betty Underwood
Girl found unresponsive at Marion Co. home had brain bleed, woman charged
Man dead after auto-pedestrian accident, police say
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
Michael Beverage, Jr.
Man charged after young child found wandering in road

Latest News

How to deal with dangerous driving conditions
WVU’s HSTA looking to extend reach amongst youth
Fairmont Medical Center to host Salvation Army Angel Tree
Police: Man says he ‘should not have driven to court’ while feeling high, 2 charged