Federal authorities create hotline for civil rights abuse at FCC Hazleton

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Federal authorities have established a hotline for information related to civil rights abuses occurring at Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Hazelton in Preston County.

United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Ihlenfeld says the U.S. Attorney’s Office is asking for information from anyone who may have witnessed or were victims of physical assault while incarcerated at FCC Hazelton.

Any witness or victim to any such crimes or attempts to conceal such crimes are asked to directly contact federal prosecutors in the Northern District of West Virginia by calling 1-855-WVA-FEDS, by sending an email or by using the standardized complaint form here.

Last month, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) called for an investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazleton.

The letter, which was sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Colette Peters, detailed numerous allegations that were disclosed to the senators’ offices.

5 Investigates also spoke with several concerned neighbors that witnessed prisoners outside of camp grounds, including the security camera footage below that shows two escaped inmates being held at gunpoint.

In the weeks since the senators called for an investigation, Sen. Capito spoke with 5 News about the abuse allegations and union members raised concerns about FCC Hazleton’s “severe” staffing shortages.

