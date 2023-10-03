Food for thought: NASA shares photos of ravioli-shaped moon

NASA shared images of Saturn's moon, Pan, which looks to some like a ravioli or empanada.
NASA shared images of Saturn's moon, Pan, which looks to some like a ravioli or empanada.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – NASA is providing people with some food for thought after it released new images of Pan, a moon that orbits Saturn.

The agency posted the photos on its Instagram page and asked people if the moon’s unique shape resembled some common foods like ravioli or an empanada.

The Cassini spacecraft captured photos of Saturn’s innermost moon six years ago.

We are now getting our first glimpse of the oddly-shaped celestial body.

Scientists said Pan has a prominent ridge along its equator which gives the moon its distinctive shape.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

