Intersection work on Jerry Dove Dr. moving ahead

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Progress is full steam ahead on the first phase of a three-phase upgrade to Jerry Dove Drive that began over a month ago.

Paving work, along with fresh roadway markings, and an expanded turning lane appear to be complete in the area leaving the current main entrance to Charles Pointe near the two convenience stores and heading toward Interstate 79 on Jerry Dove Dr.

In the lane leading from I-79′s northbound exit to the entrance of the future home of Menard’s, one lane is currently closed.

The closed lane was milled on Monday and is ready for paving. However, additional work was being done near the entrance to Charles Pointe Crossing, including earth being removed on the hillside.

Work leading from the secondary entrance of Charles Pointe heading toward I-79 is also complete. Paving and a turning lane that will go into the new part of development anchored by Menards is also freshly painted.

As for other work being done, the off ramp from I-79 North is down to two lanes. The turning lane heading toward Charles Pointe is closed as contractors work to expand the lane to handle the anticipated increase in traffic as development continues at Charles Pointe.

Although there have been traffic backups as announced by the West Virginia Division of Highways, officials say they have been minimal for the majority of the work.

Mountaineer Contractors out of Kingwood are handling the $3.26 million project. The project will eventually run the entire length of the of Jerry Dove Drive from the I-79 on and off ramps all the way to its intersection with U.S. Route 50.

