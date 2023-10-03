Larry Lane Lynch, 75 of Webster Springs passed away September 30, 2023 at home. Larry was born August 15, 1948 in Webster Springs and was the son of the late Romey and Virgie Cogar Lynch. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorine Kay Lynch and daughter Dawn Denise Lynch Metz. Larry was a graduate of Webster Springs High School class of 1966. He was coal miner and worked for Island Creek Coal Company for many years; served on the Webster County Memorial Hospital Board for many years and also a member of the Webster County Democratic Executive Committee. Larry was a member of the Sand Run Baptist Church, he enjoyed playing basketball and also going fishing on the Elk River. Surviving are his sons, Larry Loryn (Karen) Lynch and Landon Lane Lynch; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Roger (Evelyn) Lynch, Warren “Bob” (Jenny) Lynch, Mike (Sandra) Lynch and Sheila Atkins. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Lynch family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.