Man charged with leading police on 90+ mph pursuit on dirt bike

RIVESVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after authorities say he led them on a pursuit exceeding 90 mph on a dirt bike.

26-year-old Cade Beatty, of Rivesville, was riding a dirt bike with defective equipment and registration violations while turning from Second St. onto Main St. in Rivesville on Sept. 13 at around 11 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say they tried to pull over Beatty, and he fled from them in a reckless manner and exceeded speeds of 60 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Police say the pursuit continued with Beatty exceeding 90 mph in 45 and 55 mph zones, respectively, until he made “an abrupt right turn without signaling onto Howkinberry Hollow Rd.”

Court documents say officers briefly continued the pursuit until road conditions became too unsafe to continue.

Beatty has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He was booked into North Central Regional Jail Monday evening and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

