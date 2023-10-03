The trend of summer-like weather continues today

Warm, sunny conditions today, fall-like conditions later this week!
Expected highs for today, October 3, 2023.
Expected highs for today, October 3, 2023.(wdtv)
By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of warm temperatures and sunshine that started this past weekend. Over the next few days, however, fall-like temperatures and rain chances will return. Find out more in the video above!

Yesterday was sunny and warm, with highs in the low-80s in some areas, which are temperatures normally seen in early September. Today, a high-pressure system in the northeastern US, fueled by an upper-level ridge (a high-pressure system caused by a rise in the jet stream) in the Great Plains will continue bringing dry, stable air into West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon will be mostly sunny, with scattered afternoon clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s. So today will feel like late summer. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds. This could result in patchy fog, especially in low-lying valleys and near rivers, so keep that in mind. Other than that, with light winds and lows in the mid-50s, tonight will be quiet and mild. Then the high-pressure system will push towards the Atlantic tomorrow afternoon, lifting warm air from the south into North-Central West Virginia. This will mean mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s.

By Thursday, upper-level clouds will push in from the west, resulting in mostly cloudy skies and dropping temperatures into the upper-70s. Then on Friday, a cold front that started in the Rockies and Canada will push into West Virginia, bringing rain showers that will stick around until Saturday afternoon. So you may want an umbrella on Friday and Saturday. Then throughout the weekend, a chilly air mass will result in highs in the mid-50s and lows in the 40s. So you may want a jacket for the weekend. On the bright side, Sunday will be partly sunny. The cool air mass will linger into next week, resulting in partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-60s. In short, today and tomorrow will feel like summer, and this upcoming weekend will feel like fall.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 82.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 56.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 83.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 80.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of money: State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Monday morning that checks totaling...
More than $3.7 million mailed to 3,300 West Virginians
Betty Underwood
Girl found unresponsive at Marion Co. home had brain bleed, woman charged
Man dead after auto-pedestrian accident, police say
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
John Anderson and Elizabeth Anderson
Police: Man says he ‘should not have driven to court’ while feeling high, 2 charged

Latest News

Cold Front
Mild Start to the Week, but Cool End Expected
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
Warm, sunny start to the month of October
Last Kick of Summer
One Last Kick of Summer to Start October
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Warm, sunny conditions to start next month