The trend of summer-like weather continues today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of warm temperatures and sunshine that started this past weekend. Over the next few days, however, fall-like temperatures and rain chances will return. Find out more in the video above!

Yesterday was sunny and warm, with highs in the low-80s in some areas, which are temperatures normally seen in early September. Today, a high-pressure system in the northeastern US, fueled by an upper-level ridge (a high-pressure system caused by a rise in the jet stream) in the Great Plains will continue bringing dry, stable air into West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon will be mostly sunny, with scattered afternoon clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s. So today will feel like late summer. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds. This could result in patchy fog, especially in low-lying valleys and near rivers, so keep that in mind. Other than that, with light winds and lows in the mid-50s, tonight will be quiet and mild. Then the high-pressure system will push towards the Atlantic tomorrow afternoon, lifting warm air from the south into North-Central West Virginia. This will mean mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s.

By Thursday, upper-level clouds will push in from the west, resulting in mostly cloudy skies and dropping temperatures into the upper-70s. Then on Friday, a cold front that started in the Rockies and Canada will push into West Virginia, bringing rain showers that will stick around until Saturday afternoon. So you may want an umbrella on Friday and Saturday. Then throughout the weekend, a chilly air mass will result in highs in the mid-50s and lows in the 40s. So you may want a jacket for the weekend. On the bright side, Sunday will be partly sunny. The cool air mass will linger into next week, resulting in partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-60s. In short, today and tomorrow will feel like summer, and this upcoming weekend will feel like fall.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 82.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 56.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 83.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 80.

