Ukrainian Mountaineers Association Hosts “Stand with Ukraine Through Film” Event at WVU

The film titled: The Guide, shows the history of the war between Ukraine and Russia. And what has led up to this point.

“Looking in the past we are trying to build up a new destiny, a new page of our history of Ukraine, free and independent.” Says Khrystyna Pelchar, UMA President.

The stand with Ukraine through film event is aimed to help people understands what has led up to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Khrystyna Pelchar and Mark Vodyaniy of the Ukrainian Mountaineers Association both echo the importance of this history.

“Its a good idea to educate the public about the prehistory of the war and to educate the public on the famines that were happening in Ukraine back in the day and all of that was the pretext of the war that Russia has imposed on Ukraine.” Says Mark Vodyaniy, UMA student organization liaison.

Khrystyna says forming the UMA gives her and her fellow Ukrainians students a chance to share their culture and also for WVU students to see their perspective ofthe war.

“We are so happy that we can remain who we are and share our culture, our values with other students and I think its important nowadays that people see our perspective.” Says Khrystyna.

Something that Mark Vodyaniy also hopes people will see after watching this film.

Making them aware of those who are fighting for the freedom of their nation.

“A lot of my friends are fighting alongside ordinary people so when people are watching this film, I want them to think about them, I want them to think about Ukraine and the people overall. Also what we can do to support their efforts to liberate the land.” Mark Vodyaniy.

