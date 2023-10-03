U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive wanted for sexual assault

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for help searching for a fugitive wanted for sexual assault.

31-year-old Emilio Pascual Guzman is wanted by the West Virginia State Police for first-degree sexual assault, according to a release from U.S. Marshals.

Guzman, who is in the North Central West Virginia area, is accused of sexually assaulting a female victim on the Caperton Rail Trail near the Star City Park on Sept. 20, U.S. Marshals say.

Officials say he is believed to have ties to Guatemala and has aliases of Tony Gabriel and Antonio Gabriel Mendez.

Guzman is described as being 5′8″ tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Guzman’s whereabouts is asked to contact U.S. Marshals at 304-623-0486 or 911 for immediate assistance.

