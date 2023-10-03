Weather conditions can increase driving dangers

By Kajah Watkins
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Now that it is Fall, dangerous driving conditions due to less then ideal weather can challenge drivers.

Sunrises and sunset times will soon change, meaning less daylight during evening hours.

During the nighttime work rush for traffic, these darker conditions can lead to more accidents.

Law enforcement and school officials want to remind everyone to drive safe, especially in school zones.

Austin Ash, a police officer working at Bridgeport Middle School, says it is crucial to pay attention in school zones.

“School zone’s speed limit is 15. There are accidents that happen in the school zone on a daily basis. We’ve had a couple already. It is best to make sure everyone goes the speed limit for the safety of the children,” said Ash. “Make sure nobody is getting hit or especially when it is getting dark. You will not be able to see as much as in the daylight. Just pay attention to the road when you are driving and take your time. Everybody is always in a hurry and tries to get places quickly. Just leave earlier. Leaving earlier would get you here on time, and you won’t have to worry about it.”

